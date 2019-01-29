Woodward +13% post Q1 result beats; reaffirms FY19 outlook

Woodward (WWD +13.1% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 39% Y/Y to $652.81M, with Aerospace sales of $392.89M (+28.4% Y/Y) and Industrial sales of $259.9M (+58.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 180 bps to 24.6%.

Aerospace reported earnings of $72.85M (+61% Y/Y) and margin of 18.5% up by 370 bps .

Industrial reported earnings of $29.17M (+47.5% Y/Y) and margin of 11.2% down by 80 bps .

Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased 76.9% Y/Y to $118.63M and margin improved by 391 bps to 18.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $84.71M, compared to $2.53M cash used a year ago. Free cash flow of $53.37M for the quarter.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $71.63M as of December 31, 2018.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Sales $2.65B-$2.8B (with Aerospace up ~10% and Industrial up ~30%); Adj. EPS $4.40-4.70; FCF ~$300M; and effective tax rate to be ~21%.

