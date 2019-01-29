Zynerba Pharma up 38%

Cannabinoid therapeutics developer Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE +37.5% ) is up on more than a 7x surge in volume in early trade as shares break out from near-term consolidation.

Topline data from its Phase 2/3 CONNECT-FX study evaluating ZYN002, a cannabinoid transdermal gel, in patients with Fragile X syndrome should be available in H2 (corp. presentation, slide #4).

On the working capital front, at the end of September 2018, it had $66.2M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $26.2M during the first three quarters of the year.