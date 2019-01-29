Crude oil snaps back as U.S. slaps sanctions on Venezuela

Crude oil prices rebound from yesterday's steep losses after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA; WTI +3% to $53.58/bbl, Brent +2.5% to $61.43/bbl.

But global oil supply remains high, largely because of the more than 2M bbl/day increase in U.S. crude oil production last year to a record 11.9M bbl/day.

Venezuela has the world’s biggest proven oil reserves, but exports fell to little more than 1M bbl/day in 2018 from 1.6M bbl/day in 2017; the country exports ~500K bbl/day of crude to the U.S., with PDVSA's U.S.-based Citgo refining arm, Valero Energy (VLO -0.4% ) and Chevron (CVX +0.5% ) the three largest U.S. buyers of Venezuelan crude.

VLO says it will "re-optimize" its oil purchases to minimize any impacts on its operations.

Cowen analysts see a resulting likely increase in heavy and medium crude pricing most negatively affecting VLO and PBF Energy (PBF -0.5% ), with smaller impacts to Phillips 66 (PSX +0.4% ) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.6% ).

PSX imported 552K bbl/day of Venezuelan crude last April but otherwise did not import crude from the country in 2018.

