Regis slides 7% post Q2 results
Jan. 29, 2019 10:29 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)RGSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Regis (RGS -7%) reports same-store sales rose 0.5% in Q2, due to 4.7% increase in ticket.
- Same-store sales service +1% and retail -1.4% for the quarter.
- Company-owned salon revenue fell 16.4% to $234.3M, driven by the decrease of ~1,197 salons over the past 12 months.
- Franchise revenue expanded 19.6% to $40.4M.
- Service revenue down 14.7% to $190.42M.
- Product revenue dropped 14.2% to $61.65M.
- Royalties and fees increased 20.6% to $22.6M.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 220 bps to 7.5%.
- Store count -147 Y/Y to 8,021.
- The company repurchased 2.9M common stock at an average price of $16.99/share for $48.9M, during the quarter.
- Previously: Regis reports Q2 results (Jan. 29 2019)