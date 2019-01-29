Regis slides 7% post Q2 results

  • Regis (RGS -7%) reports same-store sales rose 0.5% in Q2, due to 4.7% increase in ticket.
  • Same-store sales service +1% and retail -1.4% for the quarter.
  • Company-owned salon revenue fell 16.4% to $234.3M, driven by the decrease of ~1,197 salons over the past 12 months.
  • Franchise revenue expanded 19.6% to $40.4M.
  • Service revenue down 14.7% to $190.42M.
  • Product revenue dropped 14.2% to $61.65M.
  • Royalties and fees increased 20.6% to $22.6M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 220 bps to 7.5%.
  • Store count -147 Y/Y to 8,021.
  • The company repurchased 2.9M common stock at an average price of $16.99/share for $48.9M, during the quarter.
