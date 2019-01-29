Wells Fargo expects Tractor Supply earnings beat

Wells Fargo is confident on Tractor Supply (TSCO +0.7% ) ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report due out on Thursday.

The firm expects Tractor Supply to report 4% comparable sales growth vs. +3.6% consensus and EPS of $1.10 vs. $1.09 consensus.

"Weather was favorable, Q4 commodity prices remain positive, and our November store visits suggest robust traffic, high sell through of seasonal items, and continued traction on loyalty initiatives," write the Wells analysts covering Tractor Supply.

Shares of TSCO are down 2.3% since the company spilled Q3 numbers.