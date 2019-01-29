Extreme Networks posts Q2 beat though profits decline

Extreme Networks (EXTR -0.3% ) has quickly recouped most of a drop of as much as 7.2%, after it topped expectations in its Q2, but profits fell by 6% and the company provided cautious guidance for the current quarter.

Revenue grew by 9%, topping company and Street expectations, driven by cross-selling and adoption of the company's solutions pillars.

But net income fell to $15.5M. Gross margin fell 120 basis points to 58.2%, and operating margin dropped 80 basis points to 8%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $189.6M (up 8%); Service, $63.1M (up 12%).

Cash and investments were $141.1M. up $12.9M Y/Y and flat sequentially.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $247M-$257M (on the low side of consensus expectations for $256.84M), and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06-$0.13 (light of consensus for $0.15).

