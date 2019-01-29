Total plans to drill 23 exploration wells in biggest exploration drive in years
Jan. 29, 2019
- Total (TOT +1.3%) says 2019 will mark its biggest exploration campaign in years as part of a turnaround plan that aims to ditch its focus on risky long-shots in favor of areas known to contain commercial levels of oil or gas.
- The company wants to drill 23 wells this year in waters off Mauritania, Senegal, Namibia, South Africa, Guyana and Brazil, senior VP for exploration Kevin McLachlan tells Reuters.
- While McLachlan does not say how many wells TOT drilled in 2018, the 2019 program would be the company’s largest in years, as the 23 wells planned represent ~3x the levels of 2017 and 2016 and higher than the 20 drilled in 2013, before the oil price crash.
- Meanwhile, TOT's exploration budget would remain broadly in line with 2018 when it was $1.2B and 2017 when it was $1.1B - still less than half the level of 2014, when the price crash forced the oil majors to cut spending.