Graco +4% post Q4 results

Graco (GGG +4.2% ) says that 2018 was another record year, with Q4 sales increased 8.4% Y/Y to $406M, reflecting sales increase in all segments across all regions; currency translation reduced sales growth by 2%; acquisitions contributed 2% sales growth.

Sales by Segments: Industrial: $199M (+9.5%); Process $88M: (+13.8%) and Contractor: $119M (+3.1%).

Gross margin decreased ~220bps to 51.4% due to the effects of product mix and higher material costs; operating margin was flat at ~24%

The company is initiating a revenue growth outlook for FY 2019 of mid single-digits on an organic, constant currency basis.

