ScPharma to include self-injector with Furoscix; shares ahead 5%

ScPharmaceuticals (SCPH +5.4% ) inks an agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services (WST -0.3% ) aimed at incorporating the latter's SmartDose Drug Delivery System with the former's lead drug FUROSCIX (furosemide), in development for treating edema in heart failure patients.

Preliminary feasibility studies have been completed. SCPH says it expects to file a U.S. marketing application with the wearable technology in 2020, depending on FDA guidance.

SmartDose enables hands-free subcutaneous self-administration via a preloaded device worn on the abdomen.

Financial terms are not disclosed.