RBC ups AMAT on upcoming recovery

RBC Capital Markets upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT -1.3% ) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raises the target from $38, one of the lowest on the Street, to $45.

Analyst Mitch Steves: "In the middle of last year, we believed that 2019 numbers would be down y/y and we think expectations now reflect this downward trajectory."

But Steves thinks consensus estimates for declines in Q1 through Q3 are "overly severe" and sees a slow recovery starting in Q3.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.