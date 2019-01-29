Crane +7% post Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

Crane (CR +7% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 18% Y/Y to $839.7M, which comprised of 16% net benefit from acquisitions, and 4% of core sales growth, partially offset by 2% of unfavorable foreign exchange.

Segment sales: Fluid Handling $279.7M (+2.7% Y/Y); Payment & Merchandising Technologies $312.8M (+60.9% Y/Y); Aerospace & Electronics $196.5M (+6.3% Y/Y); and Engineered Materials $50.7M (-19.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Operating profit was $110M (+26% Y/Y) and margin improved by 90 bps to 13.1%. Adj. operating margin improved by 30 bps to 15.5%.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $191.4M, compared to $143.4M a year ago. Free Cash Flow was $158.2M for the quarter.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $343.4M as of December 31, 2018.

Total Backlog was at $1.07B (+47.8% Y/Y), as of December 31, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Sales ~$3.3B, reflecting a slight decline in core sales and an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of ~2%; EPS $6.05-$6.25; Adj. EPS $6.25-$6.45 and FCF $335M-$365M.

