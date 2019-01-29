De Beers diamond sales sink 25% in first 2019 sales cycle
Jan. 29, 2019 11:13 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)AAUKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says its majority owned De Beers diamond miner sold 25% fewer rough diamonds in first sales cycle of the year, dragged down by weaker demand for lower-value diamonds.
- January has been one of the stronger months in recent years as customers rebuild stock after the crucial holiday season, but De Beers sold just $505M in its first sale of the year ended Jan. 28, compared with $672M last year and $729M in 2017.
- The decline was the result of a bigger than usual sale in December and low-value goods moving slowly through the industry’s pipeline, says De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver.
- Diamond miners are struggling across the board, especially those producing cheaper and smaller gems where there is too much supply, and De Beers has been forced to cut prices and offer concessions to buyers.