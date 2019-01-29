Oppenheimer previews Intuit and H&R Block ahead of tax season

Oppenheimer sees a delay to the early surge part of the tax season on its view that filers "paused" their activity during the government shutdown. Still, the firm's overall preview on Intuit (INTU -1.1%) and H&R Block (HRB -1.3%) for the tax season and beyond is largely favorable.
On Intuit: "We believe Outperform-rated Intuit’s TurboTax can achieve its targeted 9-10% y/y segment revenue growth in FY19, which should keep investors involved in Intuit’s overall growth story."
On H&R Block: "We’re cautiously optimistic H&R Block could garner investor confidence this year should it execute successfully relative to its significantly reduced financial guidance for FY19 (vs. FY18) in an environment of meaningful change."
