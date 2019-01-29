Eldorado Resorts closes on William Hill transaction

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) announces that it completed its previously announced transaction with William Hill PLC (OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY) to utilize the company as its sports wagering service provider.

As part of the deal, Eldorado received a 20% equity stake in William Hill US as well as 13.4M shares of William Hill PLC. Eldorado also secured the right to monetize its equity in William Hill US in the event William Hill US completes a public offering or through a conversion of the 20% equity stake to William Hill PLC shares or cash at William Hill's discretion after five years.

Eldorado's 20% equity stake in William Hill US includes all of William Hill US' existing businesses in Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Iowa, Mississippi, West Virginia, along with The Bahamas and St. Kitts, as well as future Eldorado and non‐Eldorado U.S. business.

