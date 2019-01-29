Mongolia probes Oyu Tolgoi corruption claims as ex-minister re-arrested

Mongolia's anti-graft agency says it is working with overseas investigators to look into claims of corruption at the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, following the re-arrest of a former finance minister suspected of "abuse of power."

The agency says said authorities are probing allegations that the ex-minister, one of six people now being investigated in relation to the case, "gained a large amount of money by selling the shares when the prices went up after the signing agreement" in 2009; it does not specify which other countries are collaborating on the probe.