Macau booking trends strong ahead of Chinese New Year

Bookings at Macau's five-star casino hotels for the Chinese New Year look very strong, according to GGR Asia.

At least half of the hotels are fully booked for at least four days of the holiday, including both of Wynn Macau's resorts. Booking pricing appear to still be strong, even with the holiday right around the corner (February 5 - February 10).

The Macau Government Tourism Office forecasts total visitor growth of 8% to 10% for the Chinese New Year period.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

