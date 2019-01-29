TransCanada to offer $6.2B Coastal GasLink pipeline for sale

TransCanada (TRP +2.1% ) hires RBC to manage the sale of its majority stake in the $6.2B Coastal GasLink pipeline in what would be the company’s biggest divestment yet.

If TRP moves forward with a sale, joint venture partners could end up owning as much as 75% of the conduit, the company says in a filing with Canada's National Energy Board.

Coastal GasLink, which currently is under construction, will be 416 miles long and carry gas through British Columbia to Shell's proposed $41B LNG Canada export terminal on the province’s coast; it is expected to go into service in 2023.