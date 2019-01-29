Apple Q1 report: What to watch

Apple (AAPL -0.2% ) will report Q1 results after the market closes today. The company preannounced with its outlook cut and expects $84B in revenue, 38% gross margin, and $8.7B in operating expenses. Tim Cook later said Services revenue would total over $10.8B.

For the Q2 forecast, consensus estimates put revenue at $59B and 38% gross margin. For FY19, consensus has $259.28B in revenue and $11.98.

Apple won't report unit sales numbers from the quarter but will report the Services gross margin with the Street expecting 63%.

Investors will also be watching for Greater China revenue decline since Cook blamed the quarter's cut on softer iPhone sales in the region.

