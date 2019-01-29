More on A. O. Smith's Q4 results

Jan. 29, 2019 12:23 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)AOSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • A. O. Smith (AOS -1.6%) reported Q4 sales of $812.5M an increase of 5.7% Y/Y, with North America sales at $521.9M (+13% Y/Y) and Rest of World sales at $297.6M (-5% Y/Y).
  • Q4 gross margin declined by 46 bps to 41.5%.
  • North America earnings increased 22% Y/Y to $127.6M and margin was 24.4% up by 160 bps.
  • Rest of World earnings decreased by 22% Y/Y to $39.2M and margin 13.3% down by 290 bps.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for FY18 was $448.9M, compared to $326.4M a year ago.
  • Company has cash and cash equivalents of $259.7M, as of December 31, 2018.
  • Company repurchased 3.8M shares of its common stock at a total cost of $202.6M in 2018. Board of Directors approved additional 5M shares to the share repurchase authority in December 2018.
  • Company projects China sales will decline by 3% to 6% in 2019 in local currency terms and 7% to 10% in U.S. dollar terms.
  • FY19 Guidance: Sales growth between 1% to 2.5%; EPS $2.67-$2.77; North America segment margin 23-23.5%; and Rest of World segment margin 12-12.5%.
  • Previously: A. O. Smith beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.