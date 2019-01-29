More on A. O. Smith's Q4 results
Jan. 29, 2019 12:23 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)AOSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- A. O. Smith (AOS -1.6%) reported Q4 sales of $812.5M an increase of 5.7% Y/Y, with North America sales at $521.9M (+13% Y/Y) and Rest of World sales at $297.6M (-5% Y/Y).
- Q4 gross margin declined by 46 bps to 41.5%.
- North America earnings increased 22% Y/Y to $127.6M and margin was 24.4% up by 160 bps.
- Rest of World earnings decreased by 22% Y/Y to $39.2M and margin 13.3% down by 290 bps.
- Cash provided by operating activities for FY18 was $448.9M, compared to $326.4M a year ago.
- Company has cash and cash equivalents of $259.7M, as of December 31, 2018.
- Company repurchased 3.8M shares of its common stock at a total cost of $202.6M in 2018. Board of Directors approved additional 5M shares to the share repurchase authority in December 2018.
- Company projects China sales will decline by 3% to 6% in 2019 in local currency terms and 7% to 10% in U.S. dollar terms.
- FY19 Guidance: Sales growth between 1% to 2.5%; EPS $2.67-$2.77; North America segment margin 23-23.5%; and Rest of World segment margin 12-12.5%.
