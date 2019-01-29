Chevron among best positioned oil majors ahead of Q4 earnings, analyst says
Jan. 29, 2019 Chevron Corporation (CVX)
- Chevron (CVX +0.2%) wins a vote of confidence from Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta, who says it is one of the best positioned oil majors ahead of upcoming Q4 earnings reports from the sector.
- Mehta believes "free cash flow winners" are the best oil companies to bet on, a group that includes CVX, which is on Goldman's Conviction Buy list; the firm's other lower beta picks are Imperial Oil (IMO +0.3%) and Suncor Energy (SU +0.5%), while favorites on the more volatile side are Kosmos Energy (KOS +0.4%) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +2.3%).
- Mehta's oil price forecast is below consensus but he thinks individual companies such as CVX can still benefit from "opportunities where upside can materialize from large projects, accelerating capital returns or from improved earnings execution."