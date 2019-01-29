EA to stop offering FIFA Points for sale in Belgium
- Amid ongoing videogame industry flak about in-game transactions, Electronic Arts (EA -2.9%) says it will stop offering some of the microtransactions in Belgium.
- That comes after talks with Belgian authorities regarding the FIFA Ultimate Team service that's part of FIFA 18.
- Resulting from those discussions, EA "has decided to stop offering FIFA Points for sale in Belgium."
- Those changes will be effective in console and PC games by Jan. 31; players will still be able to access Ultimate Team and play with their existing players, and content in the game can be continue to be earned through gameplay. And players in Belgium will be able to spend existing points but not purchase more.
- "While we are taking this action, we do not agree with Belgian authorities’ interpretation of the law, and we will continue to seek more clarity on the matter as we go forward," the company says.