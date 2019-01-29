GE turns lower as J.P. Morgan's Tusa warns before earnings

General Electric (GE -2.1% ) shares turn negative as J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa offers a cautious outlook in his earnings preview on the company, which reports Thursday before the open.

"We see an unfavorable risk/reward for GE stock into Q4 earnings, as the focus turns to hard data around run rate fundamentals, including near-term [free cash flow], as well as any update on strategic de-leveraging plans to the extent they come, and the dilutive impact of such moves," Tusa writes.

The analyst continues to see "mechanical headwinds" from dilutive asset sales, a key point why he forecasts GE's free cash flow at $2.5B this year vs. others who are forecasting $4B-$5B.

"We think the recent stock move is built upon an expectation of more certainty in the path forward, which we may get but will highlight potential equity holder dilution, or we may not get, which will feel like a re-run of Q3," Tusa writes.

Tusa has been notoriously bearish - and correct - on GE, although his firm upgraded the shares to Neutral from Underweight with a $6 price target in mid-December.