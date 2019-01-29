AT&T Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $48.5B (+16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, T has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Verizon, AT&T Q4 Earnings To Give Clarity On Wireless Market