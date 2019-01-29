Lockheed transfers ~$1.8B of pension obligations to Prudential

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.5% ) transfers about $1.8B of its pension obligations by purchasing a group annuity contract from Prudential Financial (PRU -1.1% ) subsidiary.

About 32,000 of Lockheed retirees will get their monthly pension benefit payments from Prudential as part of this buy-out agreement.

Separately, Lockheed enters a second transaction under which another insurance company will reimburse Lockheed's pension trust fund for all future benefit payments made to about 9,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries under a group annuity contract purchased for $0.8B.

Previously: Bristol-Myers Squibb to transfer $3.8B in U.S. pension liabilities (Dec. 3, 2018)