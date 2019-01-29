Tiny Israeli firm touts cancer cure

Delivering a healthy dose of hyperbole, Dan Aridor, Chairman of Israel-based biotech Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd., says his company will be offering a "complete cure for cancer" in a year's time based on a "disruptive technology of the highest order."

The potential panacea for cancer victims, developed with the company's combinatorial biology screening platform technology called SoAP, is called MuTaTo (multi-target toxin), sort of a cancer "antibiotic."

CEO Dr. Ilan Morad explains that MuTaTo, which uses a combination of three cancer cell-targeting peptides together with a strong peptide toxin, is designed to kill cancer cells specifically while mitigating mutations that can compromise the effectiveness of antibody-based therapeutics. He adds that MuTaTo will also kill cancer stem cells and slow-growing cancer cells, completely ridding the body of cancer cells that can sidestep other therapies. It is also a small molecule that lacks a rigid structure which should enable it to avoid provoking an immune response.

On the safety front, an exploratory experiment on mice expressing human cancer cell growth showed no ill effects.

Patent applications are in process. Early-stage clinical trials are next up.

