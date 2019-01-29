Continental Resources -3% after SpringBoard project update

Continental Resources (CLR -2.9% ) slides as much as 3.3% after providing an update on its SpringBoard SCOOP play project that detailed expectations for oil growth that was below expectations.

Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum expects the 17% net reduction in EUR/ft. for the Springer and resulting lower estimated returns - 85% rate of return at $60/bbl vs. 150% prior - will create some near-term headwinds.

The analyst, who rates CLR at Market Perform with a $49 price target, also says oil growth of 10% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 is 13% below consensus, raising questions.

Source: Bloomberg First Word