DOJ's Delrahim: Watching Facebook integration 'with interest'

U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim says the Justice Dept. will be watching Facebook's (FB -2.3% ) messaging integration.

Speaking at the State of the Net conference, Delrahim says "We'll watch it with interest" even though it wouldn't trigger any merger review. The DOJ will still have interest in whether combining the message services gives Facebook anticompetitive market power, he says.

Asked whether past mergers might have been a mistake, he says "I'm not privy to the facts and the economics of some of those past mergers. It's really easy to say that Facebook and Instagram should have never been allowed to merge, and they should be competing today.

We can't look at it 10 years later ... we can't go back to say, what was that? Because the information, the product back then was totally different. Would Instagram be what it is today had it not merged with Facebook? I've heard the other one, we should step in and break up Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and YouTube ... would YouTube be what it is today without the investment, the search engine, the technical capability that was provided to YouTube when Google bought them?

The New York Times on Friday reported that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg planned to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger at the technical level.