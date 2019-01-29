Mnuchin sees a "very good case" for 3% economic growth: Fox

"There's still a very good case for 3% (economic growth) this year," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo.

"We see no indications whatsoever of a recession on the horizon," he added.

"The combination of tax reform, regulatory relief, and trade is still--has a very strong impact on the U.S. economy."

He also says he's looking forward to Congress passing the USMCA--revamped Nafta--trade deal quickly and sees the potential for U.S. companies to get more access to Chinese markets as a result of the current trade negotiations.

