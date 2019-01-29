Sirius XM Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIRI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.