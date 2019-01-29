Visa starts using its own network for transactions in Argentina
Jan. 29, 2019
- Visa (V -1%) starts VisaNet processing in Argentina, a move that Visa says will increase its share of domestic transaction processing in Latin America and the Caribbean region by more than 10 percentage points.
- In January, Visa began processing Argentina’s domestic Visa payments on VisaNet—its own global network capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second.
- Previously, domestic payments were handled by Prisma, an independent company authorized by Visa to serve as an acquirer-processor for local businesses and to issue Visa cards through local financial institutions
