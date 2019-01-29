GasLog Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.73M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.