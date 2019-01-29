Credit Suisse sees value in Sysco

Credit Suisse previews Outperform-rated Sysco (SYY -0.6% ) ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report next week.

The firm expects Sysco to report FQ2 EPS of $0.72 vs. $0.74 consensus.

"Our attention will be focused on the evolving independent restaurant landscape (e.g., microchains), Q3-todate case growth, reinflation trends, and updates on warehouse/trucker labor tightness," updates the CS analyst team.

The look ahead by Credit Suisse is positive.

"Despite a temporary lull in progress toward SYY’s 2020 targets, we continue to see value in this bellwether player’s exposure to the highly fragmented US Foodservice Distribution marketplace with shares now trading at/below historical averages."

Credit Suisse's price target of $75 on Sysco reps +20% upside potential.