Ingersoll-Rand Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)By: SA News Team
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.