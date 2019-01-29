Alibaba Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.43B (+36.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.

