Boeing Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.57 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.86B (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.

