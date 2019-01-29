McDonald's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.17B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.