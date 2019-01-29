Gentex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)By: SA News Team
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $479.72M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNTX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.