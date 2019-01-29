Novartis Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.5B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.