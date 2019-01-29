NASDAQ Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: SA News Team
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.77M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDAQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.