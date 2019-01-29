White House to work with Congress on Frannie plan: WSJ

The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -10.8% ) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -11% ), the Wall Street Journal reports, citing White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

The administration plans to announce a framework for housing-finance changes "shortly," she said in a statement,

No final decisions have been made on what will be contained in the proposal.

For more than 10 years, legislators have tried to overhaul Fannie and Freddie, which were put in conservatorship during the financial crisis.

