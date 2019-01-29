Franklin Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: SA News Team
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.