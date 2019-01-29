Evercore Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Evercore Partners (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.18 (+40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $524.37M (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.