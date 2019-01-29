Ally Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: SA News Team
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.