Tesla Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+172.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.12B (+116.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSLA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tesla Earnings: 3 Major Questions