Qualcomm Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.9B (-18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

