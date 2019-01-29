Hess Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (+66.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.