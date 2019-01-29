Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.41B (+11.3% Y/Y).
Look for any change in its FY2019 outlook--saw adjusted EPS (class A common stock) growth in mid-teens with about 1 percentage point negative forex impact when it reported fiscal Q4;
For annual net revenue growth, saw low double-digits on a nominal basis, also with 1 pp of forex effect.
Saw client incentives as a percentage of gross revenue in the 22%-23% range.
Over the last 2 years, V has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
