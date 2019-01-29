PayPal Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+12.8% Y/Y).

Morgan Stanley sees upside potential as PayPal added eight more internet retailers in Q4.

Watch for 2019 guidance; EPS consensus estimate is 68 cents for Q1 and $2.89 for the year; revenue consensus $4.16B for Q1 and $18.04B for the year.

Over the last 2 years, PYPL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.