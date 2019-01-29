US Steel Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

US Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+140.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.75B (+19.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, X has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.