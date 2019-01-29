New York Community Bancorp Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $270.33M (-0.2% Y/Y).
  • Reminder of outlook in Q3 slideshow: Expected annual cost savings exceeding $100M in 2018 and expects additional cost savings to bring overall operating expense base to low $500M level in 2019.
  • Over the last 2 years, NYCB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
